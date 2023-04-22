The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to four extra-base hits.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Dubon is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a 15-game hitting streak.

Dubon has had a hit in 15 of 16 games this year (93.8%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 68.8% of his games this year (11 of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (83.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings