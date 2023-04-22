Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22 showcases the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Avalanche are favored (-155) against the Kraken (+135).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 40 of their 62 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.5%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 28-14 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 60.8%.
- Colorado's 84 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 44 times.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Seattle has a record of 13-8, a 61.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has played 50 games this season with over 6 goals.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.
- With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.