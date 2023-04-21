Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 21 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .222 with a double and a walk.
  • Diaz has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Diaz has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of seven games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.53, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
