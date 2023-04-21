Top Celtics vs. Hawks Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) meet at State Farm Arena on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, April 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Jayson Tatum, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
The Hawks were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 119-106. Dejounte Murray scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum led the winning squad with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|29
|10
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Derrick White
|26
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Jaylen Brown
|18
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Hawks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|29
|6
|6
|4
|0
|7
|Trae Young
|24
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|18
|2
|4
|2
|0
|4
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).
- Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is producing 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Murray gets the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the NBA.
- The Hawks get 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.
- Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|ATL
|19.6
|4.3
|5
|1.6
|0
|1.4
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|20.1
|5.8
|2.7
|0.7
|0.2
|2.5
|Derrick White
|BOS
|15.9
|4.7
|3.1
|0.5
|1.4
|2.2
|Trae Young
|ATL
|17
|1.7
|8.8
|1
|0
|1
|Clint Capela
|ATL
|10
|8.4
|0.5
|0.9
|1
|0
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|17.3
|4.9
|2.6
|0.8
|0.2
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.