The Boston Celtics are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-0 series lead. The over/under is set at 228.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 228.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 43 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points.

The average point total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 36-15, a 70.6% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 66.7% chance to win.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Atlanta has put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Atlanta has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 43 52.4% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over four times.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

When Boston scores more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

In its last 10 contests, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over five times.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 26-30 43-39 Hawks 36-46 9-6 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

