Wednesday, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 19 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has a double and a walk while batting .222.
  • In three of seven games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 7.98 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
