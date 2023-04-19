Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Dubon is batting .273 during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- In 92.9% of his games this year (13 of 14), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dubon has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
