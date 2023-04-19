David Hensley -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley is hitting .175 with five walks.

In six of 13 games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.

Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings