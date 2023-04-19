Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- hitting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, 10 walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Bregman has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
