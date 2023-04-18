After batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .273 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 26.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven in a run in nine games this year (60.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (33.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings