On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has 15 hits, which is tops among Houston hitters this season, while batting .288 with seven extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 60th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • This season, Alvarez has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 14 games (78.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alvarez has driven in a run in nine games this season (64.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (35.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
9 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Gausman (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (11.3).
