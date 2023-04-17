The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 239.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

In 34 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have gone over 239.5 points.

Golden State's matchups this year have an average point total of 236.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Golden State has won 37 of its 57 games, or 64.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 54.5% chance to win.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 36 of 82 outings.

Sacramento's contests this season have a 238.8-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Sacramento is 45-37-0 ATS this year.

The Kings have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 36 43.9% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Warriors' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Golden State has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).

Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Three of the Kings' past 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37 Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

