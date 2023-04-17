Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Dallas Stars hit the ice against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, April 17, starting at 9:30 PM ET and airing on . The Stars are favored (-145) against the Wild (+125).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.9)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-14-22 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Dallas has 29 points (9-6-11) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 16 points from the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-4-6 record).

The Stars are 39-7-6 in the 52 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 84 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In the 45 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 28-11-6 (62 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Stars went 15-10-8 in those contests (38 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

