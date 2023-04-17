On Monday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • Dubon enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318.
  • Dubon has recorded a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
  • Dubon has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Gausman (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went eight innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
