Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Pena -- hitting .268 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 17 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .227 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
