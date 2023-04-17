Jeremy Pena -- hitting .268 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 17 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .227 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Pena has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

