Astros vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to beat Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
The favored Blue Jays have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).
Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-130
|+105
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have were defeated in both of the matchups they have played as underdogs this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Houston's games have gone over the total in 11 of its 16 chances.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-6
|3-3
|4-3
|3-6
|5-6
|2-3
