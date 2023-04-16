Mauricio Dubon -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Dubon will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 during his last games.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Dubon has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In seven games this season (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings