Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hit the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, at 7:08 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 7-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).

Houston has a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Houston has played in 15 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-5-0).

The Astros have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-5 3-3 4-3 3-5 5-6 2-2

