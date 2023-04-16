Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .203 with a double, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Bregman is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- This season, Bregman has posted at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bregman has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
