After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in total hits (13) this season while batting .295 with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

In nine of 12 games this year (75.0%), Alvarez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (33.3%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In seven games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings