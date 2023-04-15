Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in total hits (13) this season while batting .295 with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- In nine of 12 games this year (75.0%), Alvarez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (33.3%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In seven games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
