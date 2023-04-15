2023 RBC Heritage Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Entering play in round three at the 2023 RBC Heritage, Jimmy Walker leads with a score of -12. Watch as the action continues from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch the 2023 RBC Heritage
- Start Time: 7:50 AM ET
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
RBC Heritage Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Jimmy Walker
|1st
|-12
|65-65
|Justin Rose
|2nd
|-9
|66-67
|Scottie Scheffler
|2nd
|-9
|68-65
|Xander Schauffele
|2nd
|-9
|67-66
|Aaron Rai
|5th
|-8
|63-71
RBC Heritage Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|2:00 PM ET
|Scottie Scheffler (-9/2nd), Jimmy Walker (-12/1st)
|1:50 PM ET
|Xander Schauffele (-9/2nd), Justin Rose (-9/2nd)
|1:30 PM ET
|Patrick Cantlay (-8/5th), Aaron Rai (-8/5th)
|1:20 PM ET
|Taylor Moore (-7/10th), Viktor Hovland (-8/5th)
|1:40 PM ET
|Tommy Fleetwood (-8/5th), Mark Hubbard (-8/5th)
|1:10 PM ET
|Patton Kizzire (-7/10th), Jordan Spieth (-7/10th)
|1:00 PM ET
|Ben Griffin (-7/10th), Emiliano Grillo (-7/10th)
|12:40 PM ET
|Nate Lashley (-6/18th), Rickie Fowler (-7/10th)
|11:25 AM ET
|Justin Thomas (-5/23rd), Cameron Davis (-5/23rd)
|12:25 PM ET
|Doug Ghim (-6/18th), Jon Rahm (-6/18th)
