Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (28.6%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (35.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.