Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .158 with two walks.
- Twice in 10 games this season, Meyers has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Meyers has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.