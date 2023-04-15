The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and 10 walks.

Bregman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Bregman has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

