After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.
  • Diaz had a hit in one of six games last season.
  • He did not go yard last year in the six games he appeared in.
  • Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last season.
  • He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
1 GP 3
.000 AVG .143
.000 OBP .250
.000 SLG .286
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
0/0 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
