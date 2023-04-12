Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .212 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Pena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .227 with one homer.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (41.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Hill (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
