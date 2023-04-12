(7-4) will match up with the (5-7) at PNC Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 strikeouts, Rich Hill will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (0-1, 10.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

The Astros have a record of 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Astros vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+110)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

