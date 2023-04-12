After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .188 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

This season, Bregman has tallied at least one hit in six of 12 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Bregman has had an RBI in three games this season.

In seven games this season (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings