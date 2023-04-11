Mauricio Dubon -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .357 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Dubon is batting .429 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Dubon has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), including three multi-hit games (42.9%).
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Dubon has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.91 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Keller (1-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 55th, 1.371 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
