Kyle Tucker -- 2-for-4 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has two doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .282.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).

He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 45.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

