The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with nine hits, batting .281 this season with four extra-base hits.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In seven of nine games this season, Alvarez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 66.7% of his games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (33.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings