How to Watch the Stars vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, April 10, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive games.
The Stars game against the Red Wings can be watched on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Stars vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/10/2022
|Stars
|Red Wings
|3-2 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 212 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Stars score the eighth-most goals in the league (269 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|79
|45
|58
|103
|64
|60
|0%
|Joe Pavelski
|79
|26
|49
|75
|55
|31
|53%
|Jamie Benn
|79
|32
|42
|74
|46
|52
|59.9%
|Roope Hintz
|70
|35
|35
|70
|37
|24
|51.6%
|Miro Heiskanen
|76
|11
|58
|69
|62
|50
|-
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 260 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.
- The Red Wings' 235 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|78
|32
|46
|78
|47
|55
|54.7%
|David Perron
|79
|23
|31
|54
|30
|38
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|78
|20
|25
|45
|18
|12
|48.6%
|Lucas Raymond
|71
|17
|28
|45
|26
|33
|29.4%
|Andrew Copp
|79
|9
|34
|43
|43
|26
|49.7%
