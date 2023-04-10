Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .304 with two doubles and a walk.
- Dubon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
- In five of six games this season (83.3%), Dubon has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Dubon has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Contreras (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
