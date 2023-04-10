David Hensley -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley is batting .222 with three walks.

Hensley has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

