The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .259.
  • This year, McCormick has tallied at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • McCormick has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Pirates will send Contreras (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
