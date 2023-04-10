(6-3) will play the (4-6) at PNC Park on Monday, April 10 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 2 Ks, Roansy Contreras will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won four of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 1-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Pirates have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

Astros vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

