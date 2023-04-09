Trey Murphy III plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Murphy put up 31 points in a 113-105 win against the Knicks.

In this article we will dive into Murphy's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.5 21.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA 22.5 19.5 26 PR -- 18.1 24.2 3PM 3.5 2.6 4



Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Murphy III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Trey Murphy III has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

Murphy is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 115.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 20 6 0 1 0 2 0 12/28/2022 27 21 3 4 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murphy or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.