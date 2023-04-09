Anthony Edwards and CJ McCollum are two players to watch on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) play the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) at Target Center.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans were victorious in their previous game versus the Knicks, 113-105, on Friday. Trey Murphy III was their high scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trey Murphy III 31 3 2 1 1 3 CJ McCollum 23 5 4 0 0 4 Brandon Ingram 18 7 7 1 0 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

McCollum is averaging team highs in points (20.9 per game) and assists (5.8). And he is contributing 4.4 rebounds, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging a team-best 10.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.2 points and 1.8 assists, making 55% of his shots from the floor.

Murphy gives the Pelicans 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 28 6.8 8.5 0.7 0.4 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 14 12.7 2.7 0.3 1.1 0.3 CJ McCollum 19.6 4.1 4.5 1.1 0.4 3 Trey Murphy III 21.7 2.5 1.8 1.7 0.7 4 Herbert Jones 10.9 4.5 2.9 0.7 0.7 1.3

