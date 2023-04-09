The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 -

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 38 of the Pelicans' 81 games with a set total.

New Orleans has a 40-41-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pelicans have been victorious in 15, or 37.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New Orleans has won three of its 20 games, or 15%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 0 0% 115.8 230.2 115.9 228.4 231.2 Pelicans 0 0% 114.4 230.2 112.5 228.4 228.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over three times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than away (.425, 17-23-0).

The Pelicans average only 1.5 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (115.9).

New Orleans has put together a 28-8 ATS record and a 29-7 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 37-43 11-21 37-44 Pelicans 40-41 6-18 38-43

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Pelicans 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 25-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-8 28-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-7 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 21-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-14 25-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-13

