On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

  • Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
  • Meyers had a hit in 25 of 54 games a year ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Meyers drove in a run in 18.5% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.4% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.221 AVG .233
.247 OBP .291
.312 SLG .315
4 XBH 5
1 HR 0
11 RBI 4
21/3 K/BB 33/4
1 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 24
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
  • Mahle (1-0) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.