Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has four walks while batting .139.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in three games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Bregman has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.28).
- The Twins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Mahle (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
