The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.457) and total hits (nine) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 16th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (37.5%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (37.5%, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has driven home a run in four games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 50.0% of his games.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings