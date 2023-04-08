Jacob Meyers -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Meyers reached base via a hit in 25 of 54 games last season (46.3%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (nine of them).

He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meyers picked up an RBI in 10 out of 54 games last year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.4%).

In 12 of 54 games last season (22.2%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .221 AVG .233 .247 OBP .291 .312 SLG .315 4 XBH 5 1 HR 0 11 RBI 4 21/3 K/BB 33/4 1 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)