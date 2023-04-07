How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate features 11 games, including the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets take on the Houston Rockets
The Rockets take to the home court of the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 26-54
- HOU Record: 20-60
- CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- HOU Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (23.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 8.4 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (14.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -4
- HOU Odds to Win: -178
- CHA Odds to Win: +151
- Total: 229 points
The Washington Wizards host the Miami Heat
The Heat go on the road to face the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 34-46
- MIA Record: 43-37
- WAS Stats: 113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (17th)
- MIA Stats: 109.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Daniel Gafford (8.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG)
- MIA Key Player: Max Strus (11.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -4
- MIA Odds to Win: -176
- WAS Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 217.5 points
Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Indiana Pacers face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 34-46
- DET Record: 16-64
- IND Stats: 116.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (29th)
- DET Stats: 110.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Buddy Hield (16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jaden Ivey (16.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -6
- IND Odds to Win: -252
- DET Odds to Win: +209
- Total: 232.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 41-39
- PHI Record: 52-28
- ATL Stats: 118.3 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)
- PHI Stats: 114.7 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Tobias Harris (14.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -11.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -661
- PHI Odds to Win: +473
- Total: 235.5 points
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 55-25
- TOR Record: 40-40
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- TOR Stats: 112.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Pascal Siakam (24.3 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -2
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- BOS Odds to Win: +109
- Total: 223 points
The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Orlando Magic
The Magic look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 44-36
- ORL Record: 34-46
- BKN Stats: 113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- ORL Stats: 111.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -9.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -507
- ORL Odds to Win: +386
- Total: 221 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks
The Knicks hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 41-39
- NY Record: 47-33
- NO Stats: 114.5 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- NY Stats: 115.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (20.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)
- NY Key Player: Immanuel Quickley (14.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -8.5
- NO Odds to Win: -354
- NY Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 223.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 58-22
- MEM Record: 50-30
- MIL Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)
- MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (ninth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Bobby Portis (14.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.5 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -7.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -321
- MIL Odds to Win: +253
- Total: 230 points
The Dallas Mavericks host the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 38-42
- CHI Record: 38-42
- DAL Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)
- CHI Stats: 113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.7 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -5.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -223
- CHI Odds to Win: +188
- Total: 217.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 48-32
- GS Record: 42-38
- SAC Stats: 121.3 PPG (first in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (26th)
- GS Stats: 118.5 PPG (second in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -9
- GS Odds to Win: -414
- SAC Odds to Win: +326
- Total: 235 points
The Los Angeles Lakers face the Phoenix Suns
The Suns take to the home court of the Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 41-39
- PHO Record: 45-35
- LAL Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (20th)
- PHO Stats: 113.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (26.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -12.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -767
- PHO Odds to Win: +535
- Total: 224.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.