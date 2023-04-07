Josh Richardson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 138-131 win over the Grizzlies, Richardson tallied eight points.

In this article, we break down Richardson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 10.3 6.6 Rebounds -- 2.7 2.3 Assists -- 2.7 1.3 PRA -- 15.7 10.2 PR -- 13 8.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Richardson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Knicks

Richardson's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.3 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the NBA, allowing 112.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have allowed 25 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 24th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Richardson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 34 16 2 4 3 0 4 1/4/2023 29 20 3 4 2 0 1 12/29/2022 19 9 3 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Richardson or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.