After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Hensley picked up a hit in 40.0% of his games last year (eight of 20), with at least two hits in three of those games (15.0%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one home run.

In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.

In five of 20 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 8 GP 5 .313 AVG .385 .389 OBP .500 .688 SLG .462 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

