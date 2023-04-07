After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has three walks while hitting .138.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

Bregman has not driven in a run this year.

In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings