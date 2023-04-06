The Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13) take an eight-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (42-21-14) on Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH.

The Stars have recorded a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 33 goals while allowing 30 in that period. On the power play, 38 opportunities have resulted in nine goals (23.7% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-255)

Stars (-255) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (42-21-14 overall) have a 7-14-21 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Dallas is 8-6-11 (27 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-8-2 record, good for four points.

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 15 games this season (5-4-6 record, 16 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 49 games (36-7-6, 78 points).

In the 25 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 33 points after finishing 13-5-7.

In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 23-11-6 (52 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 33 times, and went 15-10-8 (38 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.69 29th 7th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 13th 32.1 Shots 29.3 26th 9th 30.4 Shots Allowed 31.6 21st 7th 24.0% Power Play % 15.5% 32nd 3rd 83.2% Penalty Kill % 75.4% 24th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.