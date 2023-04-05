When the (2-3) go head to head against the (2-4) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:10 PM ET, Eduardo Rodriguez will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

Bookmakers list the Astros as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +220 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Astros' game against the Tigers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Astros (-275) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to beat the Tigers with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.64.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 11-6, a 64.7% win rate, when they were favored by -275 or more by bookmakers last season.

Houston has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros hit 116 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 homers away from home last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.