Yordan Alvarez and Javier Baez will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 21st in baseball with four home runs. They average 0.7 per game.

Houston's .309 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros are 21st in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (26 total).

The Astros' .342 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.5 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Houston's 4.34 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.429).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (0-0) starts for the Astros, his second of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Home Cristian Javier Lance Lynn 4/1/2023 White Sox W 6-4 Home Jose Urquidy Lucas Giolito 4/2/2023 White Sox L 6-3 Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers - Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/7/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins - Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates - Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates - Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller

